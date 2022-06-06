Presque Isle man involved in incident with police dies

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man who was considered armed and dangerous has died following an incident with police.

Officials tell us they found 25-year-old Jacob Poitraw of Presque Isle around 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

Poitraw was wanted for questioning involving an incident with a firearm.

Presque Isle Police Sergeant Tyler Cote saw Poitraw driving and attempted to stop his vehicle.

Police say he rammed and disabled his cruiser.

We’re told he shot Poitraw and he was taken to a hospital where he later died.

As protocol, Cote is on paid administrative leave.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.