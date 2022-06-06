Portland police issue warning amid weapons investigation

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Police are warning residents in a residential section of Portland to be cautious after a reportedly stolen rifle was found on the ground.

The agency says another rifle may also have been hidden in the area by someone experiencing, what they called, “behavioral health issues.”

Police say the person involved was located on Avalon Street and detained.

Their name was not released and it is unclear if they could face any charges.

Police did not immediately share when the incident occurred or the specify the types of rifles which may have been involved.

David Singer, the agency’s media & community relations liaison, said he was not authorized to speak on the matter.

The agency stated in a release Sunday that two K-9 teams searched the area but did not locate any additional weapons.

