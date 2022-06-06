Advertisement

Man critically injured in police-involved shooting in Presque Isle, officer placed on administrative leave

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A member of the Presque Isle Police Department has been placed on paid administrative leave following a shooting on Sunday.

According to a press release, Sergeant Tyler Cote, was involved in a shooting with a 25 year old Presque Isle man, who was critically injured during the incident.

As is protocol, Sergeant Cote is now on paid leave while the Attorney General’s Office investigates the incident.

Earlier on Sunday, Presque Isle Police said they found a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.

Officials tell us they found 25-year-old Jacob Poitraw of Presque Isle around 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

Poitraw was wanted for questioning involving an incident with a firearm.

Areas of Main Street were closed for several hours while police investigated.

Police later confirmed there is no active threat to the public.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

