Advertisement

Gas now tops $5 in many Maine counties

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest gas in Maine on Sunday was $4.69 at stations in Old Town...
According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest gas in Maine on Sunday was $4.69 at stations in Old Town and Orono.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Gas prices continue to rise in Maine, with the average now topping $5 per gallon in five counties.

According to AAA, the statewide average Monday rose to a record $4.97 per gallon, up two cents from Sunday and 21 cents in the last week. The state average was higher than the national average of $4.86.

Cumberland County had the highest average in the state Monday at $5.02 per gallon. The average was also at least $5 in Androscoggin, Kennebec, Franklin and Waldo counties.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest gas in Maine on Sunday was $4.69 at stations in Old Town and Orono.

Diesel was also up slightly to $6.19 per gallon, but still below the all-time record of $6.37 set on May 18.

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday, U.S. transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said increasing production will be part of the solution to lowering gasoline prices.

“You hear these oil executives, on the record, talking about how they’re not going to increase production. Why would they? They’re doing great right now. That’s why the president has called for a ‘use-it-or-lose-it’ policy, where if you’re sitting on these thousands of permits — like these oil executives have been — and you’re not doing anything with them, then you’re going to be held accountable,” Buttigieg said.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the...
Manhunt ends after suspect found in ‘hollowed out’ dresser

Latest News

Police did not immediately share when the incident occurred or the specify the types of rifles...
Portland police issue warning amid weapons investigation
Presque Isle Police
Man critically injured in police-involved shooting in Presque Isle, officer placed on administrative leave
Thadius Wind charged with domestic violence assault
Man charged in Eddington domestic violence assault
2nd Annual Bucksport Pride hike & picnic
Bucksport Pride hosts hike & picnic