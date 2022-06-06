Gas now tops $5 in many Maine counties

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Gas prices continue to rise in Maine, with the average now topping $5 per gallon in five counties.

According to AAA, the statewide average Monday rose to a record $4.97 per gallon, up two cents from Sunday and 21 cents in the last week. The state average was higher than the national average of $4.86.

Cumberland County had the highest average in the state Monday at $5.02 per gallon. The average was also at least $5 in Androscoggin, Kennebec, Franklin and Waldo counties.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest gas in Maine on Sunday was $4.69 at stations in Old Town and Orono.

Diesel was also up slightly to $6.19 per gallon, but still below the all-time record of $6.37 set on May 18.

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday, U.S. transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said increasing production will be part of the solution to lowering gasoline prices.

“You hear these oil executives, on the record, talking about how they’re not going to increase production. Why would they? They’re doing great right now. That’s why the president has called for a ‘use-it-or-lose-it’ policy, where if you’re sitting on these thousands of permits — like these oil executives have been — and you’re not doing anything with them, then you’re going to be held accountable,” Buttigieg said.

