Advertisement

Fourth grade students work to improve school through project

Fourth graders in Carmel are working to improve the school through a project
Fourth graders in Carmel are working to improve the school through a project(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Just because summer vacation is near doesn’t mean the learning has to end.

At Carmel Elementary School, the students are the ones teaching their peers a very important lesson.

Through their own research and analysis, these fourth graders sought to find solutions to fixing a negative behavior problem in their school.

“So, we’re on a bunch of different social media platforms with other teachers. And this is a problem that teachers are having everywhere around the country and our kids are tackling it head on which is incredible,” said Alexandra Cookson, a teacher at the school.

They began with analysis of the problem and coming up with research questions. After speaking with school experts on the behavior they were studying they began surveying students of the school to gather more information.

This culminated in presentations on how important this issue is and ways to solve it.

These lessons aren’t just staying in their classroom.

“I’m extremely proud of my group of students. I think they’ve made great strides this year. And it’s amazing to see them going into other classrooms and getting the opportunity to share those things as well with the younger grades because I know that’s something that they’ve really taken a lot of pride in,” said teacher Felicia Russell.

And it seems to already be having a positive impact.

“There hasn’t been any like negative conversations and other things like that lately,” said fourth grader Owen Higgins.

For these students, it’s a great opportunity to do something that impacts the world around them.

“It kind of feels like happy to know that everybody’s trying to like help each other,” said Emma Malcolm, a fourth grader at the school.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish

Latest News

Tri for a Cure
Tri for a Cure nears $20M raised for cancer research as event heads into 15th year
Body found in Kennebec River in Skowhegan
Kittens at the Bangor Humane Society
Bangor Humane Society looking for fosters
Acadia NP dealing with employee shortage due to lack of employee housing