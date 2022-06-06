Dry & Mostly Sunny Tuesday. Showers By Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will remain in control tonight and into Tuesday. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight, and lows will drop into the 40s and low 50s. A few locations over far northern Maine will drop into the upper 30s.

High pressure will slide just to our east Tuesday. This will continue to bring another mostly sunny & dry day. A warm front will cross the region turning our winds out of the SSW. This will advect in warmer air to the region as highs will reach the mid to upper 60s along the coast and the mid to upper 70s inland. Mid to high level cloud cover will begin to stream into the region from west to east during the afternoon. This will be ahead of a cold front that will cross the region early Wednesday morning.

Showers will be likely during the first half of Wednesday as the cold front crosses the region. Between the clouds & the rain, temperatures will be cooler with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the 60s. The cold front will clear the region late Wednesday afternoon into the early evening and any shower activity will come to an end. There will be a break in the shower activity Wednesday night before our next disturbance arrives on Thursday.

An area of low pressure will develop over the Mid Atlantic Wednesday evening. This low will move in our direction on Thursday and will bring the potential for either showers or widespread steady rain. This will depend on the exact track of the low. Overall, it looks like Thursday will be the wettest day of the extended forecast. Highs will stay mostly in the 60s.

The low will lift to our north/northeast on Friday. This will continue to wrap in cloud cover and the potential for showers especially over northern Maine. The closer to the coast you get, the better chance you will have of staying dry and seeing more sunshine. Highs on Friday will range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

The active weather pattern looks to stick around through the weekend. Watching another potential low-pressure system that could bring more rain to the region Saturday afternoon and into Sunday. There is still plenty of uncertainty with how this low looks to develop and where exactly it tracks.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows ranging from the low 40s to the low 50s. Light & variable wind.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with mid to high level clouds moving in during the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s to the upper 70s. SSW wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers during the morning as a cold front moves through. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with the potential for rain. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY: More clouds and showers over northern Maine, brighter & drier south. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with the potential for showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

