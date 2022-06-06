Advertisement

Damariscotta police say they arrested student after threat against teacher

(MGN)
By Brittany McHatten
Jun. 6, 2022
DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (WABI) - Damariscotta Police say they arrested a student from Great Salt Bay Community School on Friday.

They say the student threatened a teacher with violence, however there were no weapons or any threat of weapons involved.

GSB includes students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Officials did not release any more details about the student who was arrested, including their age.

Police Chief Jason Warlick says his department has increased their presence at the school.

He says that decision was not the result of this particular threat, but in response to the current climate of the country.

