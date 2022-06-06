Body found in Kennebec River in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The body of a Fairfield man was found in the Kennebec River near the boat launch in Skowhegan.

Police say they were called to the area of the launch near the river’s Big Eddy about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say it appears 52-year-old David Kufeldt went for a swim in the river a few days ago.

A cause of death has not yet been determined but police do not believe the circumstances to be suspicious.

