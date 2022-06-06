Advertisement

Bangor man convicted of murder asks Maine’s highest court for new trial

Rayshaun Moore. File photo.
Rayshaun Moore. File photo.(Gray tv)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man convicted of murder is asking Maine’s highest court for a new trial.

Rayshaun Moore, 36, was found guilty of stabbing and killing Demitrius Snow, 25, outside a Bangor nightclub in February of 2020.

A judge sentenced Moore to 32 years in prison in September of last year.

On Monday, Moore’s attorney, Rory McNamara, appeared before the Maine Supreme Judicial Court arguing the trial court denied access to transcripts from the grand jury and considered Moore’s decision to go to trial when sentencing him, among other things.

Justices acknowledged it would be improper sentencing to consider a trial as an aggravating factor in not showing remorse, but they will have to determine if that was the case in this sentencing.

”If you are penalized for getting up at sentencing, or not getting up at sentencing and not expressing remorse for a crime of which you’ve been convicted, or for going to trial in the first place, then that will do two things that will violate your privilege against self incrimination, and it will chill the free exercise of the decision to go to trial,” said McNamara.

“What is lack of remorse? What is the responsibility, and he says the words, ‘there’s no acceptance of responsibility,’ and he could have said and no lack of remorse. The only problem here, if there’s a problem, is that he said, it can be perceived as you’re being punished by going to trial,” said Donald Macomber, assistant attorney general.

One justice did say in court on Monday the secrecy of the grand jury has historically outbalanced the generalized need for the information.

”In terms of due process, this court has held there is no constitutional right to grand jury testimony,” said Macomber.

“When people testify in front of the Grand Jury, oftentimes they say things inconsistently, compared to their later trial testimony, or there are people who the State can make up here at Grand Jury that our defendant doesn’t, isn’t unable to access for one reason or another. Or, there are other pieces of evidence that come up at at Grand Jury that will lead defense counsel to investigate further,” said Macomber.

The court will issue a decision at a later date.

