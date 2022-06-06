Advertisement

Bangor Humane Society looking for fosters

Kittens at the Bangor Humane Society
Kittens at the Bangor Humane Society(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s kitten season at the Bangor Humane Society and they may need your help.

The shelter currently has an influx of kittens and they’re looking for people to help foster the kittens as well as other animals in the building.

The humane society says they’ll provide foster parents with the tools needed to take care of the animals. You just have to provide the love and care.

The shelter says 70% of its residents at any given time are cats and that kitten season is their greatest time of need.

”So it’s really tremendous for people to not only get that experience with fostering, you’re really making that huge you know, factor in that kittens or puppies or or any animals lives of getting that socialization that love, you know, really getting them out of the building until they’re ready to go up for adoption,” said Chelsea Brown, volunteering community outreach.

The shelter is also hosting a kitten shower and asking for help in getting things such as kitten milk replacement, wet cat food, blankets and more.

