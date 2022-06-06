Advertisement

Bail set for Eddington man accused of domestic violence assault

Thadius WInd
Thadius WInd(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bail has been set for an Eddington man arrested Saturday morning after police say he assaulted his fiance.

Thadius Wind, 47, was charged with domestic violence assault.

In court on Monday, Wind refused to leave his jail cell to appear before the judge.

His bail was set at $5,000

He’s not to have contact with his fiancé or have possession of weapons.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says Wind’s fiancé called just before 8 a.m. on Saturday.

He was taken into custody in his driveway.

Wind was previously charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in July 2021.

A month before that he was accused of causing an 18-hour standoff at his Old Town apartment and charged with threatening and terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.

After that incident, a judge ordered Wind to undergo a psychological evaluation and to take all of his prescribed medication.

The sheriff’s office is reminding people of the statewide domestic violence helpline, which you can call at 1-866-834-HELP.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish

Latest News

Rian Moore and Mikayla Lowell
Bail set for 2 people facing charges related to deadly Danforth crash
Dry Tuesday. Wet End To The Week
Rayshaun Moore. File photo.
Bangor man convicted of murder asks Maine’s highest court for new trial
Gavel
Lawsuit over Maine’s public defender system to proceed