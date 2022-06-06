Bail set for Eddington man accused of domestic violence assault

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bail has been set for an Eddington man arrested Saturday morning after police say he assaulted his fiance.

Thadius Wind, 47, was charged with domestic violence assault.

In court on Monday, Wind refused to leave his jail cell to appear before the judge.

His bail was set at $5,000

He’s not to have contact with his fiancé or have possession of weapons.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says Wind’s fiancé called just before 8 a.m. on Saturday.

He was taken into custody in his driveway.

Wind was previously charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in July 2021.

A month before that he was accused of causing an 18-hour standoff at his Old Town apartment and charged with threatening and terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.

After that incident, a judge ordered Wind to undergo a psychological evaluation and to take all of his prescribed medication.

The sheriff’s office is reminding people of the statewide domestic violence helpline, which you can call at 1-866-834-HELP.

