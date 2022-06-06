Advertisement

Bail set for 2 people facing charges related to deadly Danforth crash

Rian Moore and Mikayla Lowell
Rian Moore and Mikayla Lowell(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two people facing charges in connection with a deadly crash in Danforth last month appeared before a judge on Monday.

Rian Moore, 35, of Danforth is charged with manslaughter, driving to endanger, and leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury or death.

Mikayla Lowell, 28, also of Danforth, is charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution and tampering with a witness or informant.

The pair appeared virtually in a Washington County Courtroom Monday afternoon.

The judge set bail at $10,000 for Moore and $1,000 for Lowell.

They were both ordered not to have contact with each other.

Defense Attorney Jeff Silverstein says he is already representing Moore in another matter and asked to be assigned to him in this case as well.

“The court should be not only mindful of the charges, but for the fact that he’s got a number of other cases pending in a number of other jurisdictions. While we recognize his right to the presumption of innocence, those matters do tend to aggravate the situation when it comes to bail,” said Toff Toffolon, Washington County deputy district attorney.

“I’m expecting up north they may file a motion to revoke his bail up there, and Toff and Matt Foster’s weighing whether he wants to revoke it in Calais,” said Silverstein.

Police say Moore hit two motorcycles when his truck crossed the centerline on the Springfield Road in late May.

Don Charette, 50, of Frenchville died as a result of the crash.

Another person was hospitalized.

