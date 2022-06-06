Advertisement

Acadia NP dealing with employee shortage due to lack of employee housing

(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Acadia National Park Advisory Commission met virtually on Monday to discuss a range of topics concerning the current state of the park.

The park is dealing with an employee shortage due to a lack of employee housing.

Acadia has about 120 seasonal employees on staff.

In a normal year, there would be closer to 150.

The park says April visitation was down about 4% from last year, but Memorial Day weekend was about the same.

“That was sort of our first litmus test of kind of seeing what this summer might bring and how the price of gas may affect visitation. It may affect it a little bit, but it didn’t seem to significantly affect it over Memorial Day weekend,” said Kevin Schneider, Acadia National Park superintendent.

To keep up with everything going on in Acadia National Park this summer, visit their website at NPS.gov.

