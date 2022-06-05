Sen. Collins among group of senators discussing gun safety legislation

WASHINGTON (WABI) - President Biden is calling on Congress to take action against gun violence following recent mass shootings.

He addressed the nation on gun violence Thursday night.

Biden says if Congress does not embrace all of his proposals, it must find compromises like keeping firearms from those with mental health issues or raising the age to buy assault-style weapons from 18 to 21.

Senator Collins released the following statement on Friday.

“Senator Collins is part of a bipartisan group of Senators led by Chris Murphy (D-CT) that has been meeting to find consensus on gun safety legislation. They are making rapid progress toward a common sense package that could garner support from both Republicans and Democrats.”

TV5 spoke with Senator Susan Collins Saturday to get her reaction to President Biden’s speech.

“I have been pushing something along the lines of Maine’s Yellow Flag Law to help ensure that people who are struggling with mental illness and pose a threat to themselves or others do not have access to firearms. We are also looking at closing some of the loopholes on background checks and we’re considering a bill that I introduced with Vermont Senator Patrick Leahey which has to do with straw purchasing. That’s when someone purchases a firearm to give to someone who has a criminal record and wouldn’t pass the firearm background check.”

Collins’ says she is hopeful they will be able to announce a package of reforms by the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.