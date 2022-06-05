Advertisement

Sen. Collins among group of senators discussing gun safety legislation

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WABI) - President Biden is calling on Congress to take action against gun violence following recent mass shootings.

He addressed the nation on gun violence Thursday night.

Biden says if Congress does not embrace all of his proposals, it must find compromises like keeping firearms from those with mental health issues or raising the age to buy assault-style weapons from 18 to 21.

Senator Collins released the following statement on Friday.

“Senator Collins is part of a bipartisan group of Senators led by Chris Murphy (D-CT) that has been meeting to find consensus on gun safety legislation. They are making rapid progress toward a common sense package that could garner support from both Republicans and Democrats.”

TV5 spoke with Senator Susan Collins Saturday to get her reaction to President Biden’s speech.

Collins’ says she is hopeful they will be able to announce a package of reforms by the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm

Latest News

Sunday's forecast
Party cloudy with a few showers, storms north
Brewer Riverwalk Festival
Brewer community kicks off Riverwalk Festival
Saturday evening forecast
Showers and thunderstorms continue to move east this evening
A young boy wearing his Spider-Man costume
Superheroes assemble at Fort Knox