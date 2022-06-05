Party cloudy with a few showers north

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies are clearing this morning following the passage of the frontal system that brought heavy rain to some areas yesterday. Today, scattered showers are possible across the northern half of the state where moisture is wrapping around the low. High pressure to our south will keep conditions across the southern half of the state dry and partly to mostly sunny. Northern showers will taper off in the evening and skies will become mostly clear overnight.

The start of the work week is looking nice. High pressure will settle in on Monday and partly to mostly sunny skies are expected. An area of low pressure will begin to approach on Tuesday. The daytime hours on Tuesday are looking nice as high pressure moves out and a warm front passes. However, showers are expected Tuesday night when a cold front approaches. The area of low pressure will stick around for both Wednesday and Thursday, so showers are expected on both days. The low will make an exit on Friday. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with showers across the northern part of the state and partly to mostly sunny across the southern half. Highs 61-71°. West 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows 42-50°. Light west-northwest wind.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 66-76°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 65-73°. Southeast wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. Highs 61-73. South wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs 63-71°. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

