Man charged in Eddington domestic violence assault

EDDINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday morning in Eddington after officials say he assaulted his fiancé.

47-year old Thadius Wind was charged with domestic violence assault, and a probation hold was placed on him.

The Sheriff’s Office says Wind’s fiancé called just before 8 a.m.

He was taken into custody in his driveway.

Wind was previously charged with possession of firearm by a prohibited person in July 2021 and threatening and terrorizing with a dangerous weapon in June 2021, accused of causing an 18-hour standoff at his Old Town apartment.

After that incident, a judge ordered Wind to undergo a psychological evaluation and take all of his prescribed medication.

The sheriff’s office is reminding people of the statewide domestic violence helpline, which you can call at 1-866-834-HELP.

