Hundreds race in 10th Annual MDI YMCA Acadia Half Marathon & 10k

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a gorgeous day on the coast of Maine as people from near and far came to the area to take part in one of two races hosted by the MDI YMCA.

Just under 600 runners took part in the 10th Annual Mount Desert Island YMCA Acadia Half Marathon & 10K.

Both races began at the same starting line in Bar Harbor before taking separate paths.

Running is an exhausting sport. But thankfully these runners had some gorgeous views to look out on.

“My gosh it’s been absolutely beautiful. I love it so much. I’ve been out west and like Denver area and having the ocean here has been spectacular because you look at the coastline and it’s so beautiful everywhere you go,” said Alex Frederick of Atlanta, Georgia.

Of course, no one would blame you if you stopped for a breather and to take a photo.

“We did that several times and then we had to jog a little faster or run whatever you want to say because we wanted to catch up and finish on time,” said Colleen Palte of Ottawa, Ohio.

The race serves as a fundraiser for the MDI YMCA. They say events like this help fuel their involvement in the community.

“You know, with the proceeds from this race. We’re able to offer program and membership scholarships to those in need in our community. And make sure everyone has access to all the programs the YMCA has to offer,” said Maegan Haney, the Director of Marketing and communications.

The race has become a tradition for locals in the town.

“Great experience especially this half marathon, this is my eighth time doing it,” said Zachary Gilhooley of Bar Harbor.

And an exciting adventure for those visiting Maine.

“I live in the western part of Ohio, so there’s no water it’s landlocked. So, this has been absolutely amazing. And the weather we had was gorgeous,” Palte added.

The runners will return in the fall for the 43rd Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Half Marathon and 5k on September 17th.

There are less than 100 spots available for that race in the fall. Registration can be found at the MDI YMCA website.

