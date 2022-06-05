Fort Kent man facing charges after standoff

FORT KENT, Maine (WABI) - A Fort Kent man was arrested Friday after a standoff in Aroostook County.

24-year-old Kobe Hafford is facing a number of charges including creating a police stand off, reckless conduct with a firearm, criminal threatening with a firearm, criminal mischief, and violating conditions of release.

Officials say around 3 p.m., they were called to a domestic disturbance happening outside a house on East Main Street in Fort Kent.

Police say when they arrived, Hafford allegedly pointed a gun at an officer before going inside the house.

We’re told after that more officers arrived, and a brief 30 minute standoff occurred before Hafford exited the house.

Authorities say he was arrested without incident and taken to the Aroostook County Jail.

