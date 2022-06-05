Cumberland County Jail inmate dies

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A Cumberland County Jail inmate has died.

According to a statement from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, “during rounds one of the Correctional Officer’s discovered an offender unresponsive in their cell. The Officer called for assistance and began life saving measures, joined by Jail Medical Staff and Portland MEDCU, but were unsuccessful in reviving the offender.”

The name of the inmate was not released.

Sheriff Kevin Joyce said the person who died was booked into the jail on Wednesday June 1st.

“Portland PD is doing the investigation so they will be the ones to make comment on the case since they are investigating the death,” Joyce stated in an email.

According to the sheriff’s office, the death is being investigated by the Portland Police Department, the Maine Department of Corrections and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No information related to the inmate’s possible cause of death was released.

