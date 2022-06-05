COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on the decline in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the decline in Maine - for the fifth day in a row.

The Maine CDC says 169 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down nine from Saturday.

19 people are in critical care, that’s down four from Saturday.

Four people are on ventilators.

More than 1,140 new vaccinations were administered Saturday, according to the Maine CDC.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekend.

