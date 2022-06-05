Bucksport Pride hosts hike & picnic

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - June is Pride Month and local hikers brought awareness in Bucksport Sunday.

Bucksport Pride hosted a hike on the Silver Lake Trails Sunday afternoon.

After the nature walk, people enjoyed a friendly picnic.

Members say events like this can serve as a platform for acceptance.

“We’ve had a lot of parents reaching out to us through email and social media saying my teenager just came out to us. Thought we wouldn’t accept them because of religion or politics, but we do. Where can we get a flag? Where can we get a pin? It’s the 18th, right? We can’t wait to be there. So, it’s just really amazing to see immediate results,” said Derek Cole, Bucksport Pride member.

Bucksport Pride is hosting its 2nd annual Pride Celebration on June 18 at the Bucksport Waterfront.

