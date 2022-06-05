Brewer High School Seniors prank school and enjoy barbeque in a single afternoon

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - It was a bit of a wild day for the seniors of Brewer High School on Friday...

The class of 2022 started the day with a senior prank putting streamers all over the school and TP’ing the cafeteria.

Then they took to the parking lot for a senior day barbeque hosted by the school.

Activities for the day included pickup basketball, cornhole and many more.

For these seniors it was an opportunity to make a memory with their peers before graduation.

“It’s awesome to be able to spend this more last day with the class of 2022. These are kids I’ve been going to school with my whole life. And we’re just creating memories,” said Senior Colby Smith.

“Oh, it’s awesome. I really appreciate Mr. Slowikowski working with us. To have something like this out here where we can you know, just hang out and have a good time,” said Aaron Newcomb, a senior at Brewer High School.

Congratulations to the class of 2022

