Bangor COVID testing site to close Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As free at-home COVID-19 tests sites become available, Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center says they see an opportunity to adjust some of their testing resources.

Sunday, June 5 at 11 a.m. the Swab’n Go COVID-19 test near the Bangor International Airport will close.

Northern Light EMMC encourages people to take advantage of free at-home COVID-19 test kits available through both the State and Federal government.

For other testing options, such as pre-procedure testing, testing for travel or events, and free testing through the state of Maine lab, visit: http://northernlighthealth.org/resources/covid-19/Testing.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.