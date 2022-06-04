Advertisement

Worker injured when garage collapses in Rockland

The worker was unconscious when freed from the debris.
A worker was injured Saturday morning when a garage collapsed on top of him in Rockland.
A worker was injured Saturday morning when a garage collapsed on top of him in Rockland.
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT
ROCKLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A worker was injured Saturday morning when a garage collapsed on top of him in Rockland.

Rockland fire officials said they were called to a home on Crescent St. just before 8:30 a.m. for a report of a worker who was trapped underneath a garage that was being demolished.

Crews used an airbag system to lift the roof off the worker and stabilize the structure to free the worker from the debris.

Firefighters began life-saving measures on the worker, who was not conscious, and then transported him to Penobscot Bay Medical Center.

Officials said the worker’s condition is not known.

