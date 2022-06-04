Advertisement

Volunteers send gun safety petitions to Sen. Collins’ office

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Volunteers from “Everytown for Gun Safety” are calling on Senator Susan Collins to support gun safety legislation.

The group delivered petitions with 1,500 signatures to Collins’ Bangor office Friday.

The petitions call for legislative action that would expand background checks for all gun sales, pass a federal red flag law, and provide greater resources for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Volunteers say the majority of gun owners are pushing for gun safety legislation.

”We’re not immune here in Bangor, there have been multiple shootings right down (Harlow) Street,” said Nicole Brown of Hampden. “So there is something that Congress can do to act on this, we just want to make sure that Senator Collins knows that people in this state support gun safety legislation.”

“All gun owners, and non-gun owners, when people die senselessly from gun violence, no matter if that’s in a school, or a grocery store, or just walking down the street, that shouldn’t happen,” said Kimberly Boucher of Bangor. “We should all be safe, wherever we are in our communities.”

Collins’ office responded with a statement, saying,

“Senator Collins is part of a bipartisan group of Senators led by Chris Murphy that has been meeting to find consensus on gun safety legislation. They are making rapid progress toward a common sense package that could garner support from both Republicans and Democrats.”

