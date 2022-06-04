Advertisement

Town of Howland unveils new municipal building

The town of Howland unveiled their new municipal building to the public Saturday during a grand opening celebration.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - After years of planning and hard work put in by volunteers and municipal employees - the town of Howland now has a new municipal services building.

It was unveiled to the public Saturday during a grand opening celebration.

Senator Susan Collins was in attendance.

This new facility that sits on the old Howland Tannery includes the town office, fire department, and emergency medical services.

It also houses the town library.

The total cost for the project - $3.4 million, which will be paid over 30 years.

Fire officials say this new facility is a major upgrade from their old fire station that was outdated and lacked space for a department that serves a half dozen communities - covering a 250 square mile area.

“The crew all has their own bed now whereas before in the early days we were putting cots in the trucks in the garage and that’s where we slept.,” explained Howland Fire Chief, Josh McNally. “The fact that everybody has their own space now. We have an area to cook. We have a lounge area for them to relax and so forth after they have run all day. I think the moral will be completely different.”

“This shows what a town with such a strong sense of community can accomplish and I am very impressed and was just delighted to participate,” said Sen. Collins.

The town will hold their first selectpersons meeting in the new building Monday night.

