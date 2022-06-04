Superheroes assemble at Fort Knox

PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - Superheroes assembled at Fort Knox in Prospect, Maine. As they ran around trying to accomplish a special mission.

These comic books heroes got the chance to flex their superpowers through some daring challenges such as walking a bridge to avoid the treacherous lava.

Once they had gotten through these tasks, they made their way to their mission. Locating the missing items from their superhero peers.

The fort says this was a great chance to provide some family friendly activities.

“That’s one of the best parts about this job is honestly days like this. We’ve been doing this for three years now. And watching these little ones be the Hulk and break down a wall or be Captain America. And they really believe it. Everything that we’re doing right now is homemade props kind of stuff. But they just eat it up,” said Dean Martin, the Executive Director of Friends of Fort Knox.

The kids seemed to have a super fun time.

“It’s been really fun that I got to come here. And it’s best that I really wanted to,” said Brantley Coulter wearing his Spider-Man costume.

