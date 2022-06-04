Six people facing charges after Enfield drug bust

ENFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Six people are facing charges after a drug bust in Enfield.

Police say on Thursday, they searched a house on Main Road and seized a significant amount of fentanyl that was being distributed throughout Penobscot County as well as $1,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

61-year-old Tammy Lee, 20-year-old Christopher Campbell, and 18-year-old Madison Whitmore, all of Enfield, have been charged with trafficking drugs.

Also facing drug trafficking charges are 32-year-old Naim Stewart, 33-year-old Kenute Walker, and Jquan Bailey, all of New York.

Authorities say the drugs had a street value of more than $40,000.

Bailey was also wanted for escaping from a Pennsylvania prison in 2017 where he was being held on a larceny charge.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.