Advertisement

Six people facing charges after Enfield drug bust

Six people are facing charges after a drug bust in Enfield.
Six people are facing charges after a drug bust in Enfield.(Maine Drug Enforcement Agency)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Six people are facing charges after a drug bust in Enfield.

Police say on Thursday, they searched a house on Main Road and seized a significant amount of fentanyl that was being distributed throughout Penobscot County as well as $1,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

61-year-old Tammy Lee, 20-year-old Christopher Campbell, and 18-year-old Madison Whitmore, all of Enfield, have been charged with trafficking drugs.

Also facing drug trafficking charges are 32-year-old Naim Stewart, 33-year-old Kenute Walker, and Jquan Bailey, all of New York.

Authorities say the drugs had a street value of more than $40,000.

Bailey was also wanted for escaping from a Pennsylvania prison in 2017 where he was being held on a larceny charge.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions

Latest News

The Salvation Army celebrates history behind National Donut Day
The Salvation Army celebrates history behind National Donut Day
Volunteers deliver gun safety petition to Sen. Collins' office
Volunteers send gun safety petitions to Sen. Collins’ office
New mural in Downtown Skowhegan
New murals on display in Downtown Skowhegan
The University of Maine System’s top legal official is citing stress as a reason for resigning.
UMS chief legal officer resigns, citing stress, amid turmoil