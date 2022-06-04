The Salvation Army celebrates history behind National Donut Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday is National Donut Day.

A local organization spent the day in Newport and Bangor paying tribute to where it all began.

At the beginning of World War I, The Salvation Army sent a group of women to the frontlines to provide essentials and bake treats for the troops.

These women are now affectionately known as the Donut Lassies.

Major William Thompson with The Salvation Army says when morale and supplies got low, they developed a donut recipe.

Needless to say, they were a hit.

In 1938, The Salvation Army established National Donut Day to pay tribute to the women.

Working from that original recipe, today they baked and buttered the donuts, before topping them with sugar and giving them to the community for free.

”And to see these women out there doing this, on their own, literally they were one or two women at a time, it was just that, it was a morale boost for anyone in the military, to realize what they were doing was a great thing,” said Major William Thompson of The Salvation Army.

“Well it means a lot, it means a lot to the community, it’s being relevant in today’s world, showing what we do to always provide, we’re always on the frontline, doing as much has we can to help everybody in any situation,” said Community Liaison Kristie Clark.

To learn more about the history behind National Donut Day, or The Salvation Army, you can visit salvationarmyusa.org.

