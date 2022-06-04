Advertisement

MDOT to repair section of Route 1 in Cyr Plantation that was washed out due to heavy rains

Maine DOT has closed a section of Route 1 in Cyr Plantation until further notice. A section of the road has completely washed out.(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CYR PLANTATION, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation has opened bids to replace the culvert and repair the section of Route 1 in Cyr Plantation that was washed out due to the heavy rains received in the area last Saturday.

The washout- located between Abel Cyr Road and Vaillancourt Hill Rd- has resulted in a road closure and a detour.

For traffic heading north from Caribou to Madawaska the travelling public will take a detour utilizing route 161 and 162.

For traffic heading to the Van Buren area take Route 89 and then 1A.

Due to the damage, a contractor will be installing a new concrete box, back filling with gravel and placing a new asphalt wearing surface.

It is expected that the contractor will begin repairs immediately and that traffic will be able to resume use of the roadway during the week of June 20th.

MaineDOT understands the importance of Route 1 to the region and is working diligently to ensure that the road is closed for the least possible amount of time.

