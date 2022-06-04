Maine now offering free community college for recent grads
The program applies to high school graduates from the classes of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine’s plan to provide two years of free community college is going into effect.
The Maine Legislature approved a plan backed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to provide free community college to students who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The community college system said in a statement that the program also applies to students who recently earned the equivalent of a high school diploma, such as a High School Equivalency Test.
