Maine now offering free community college for recent grads

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine’s plan to provide two years of free community college is going into effect.

The Maine Legislature approved a plan backed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to provide free community college to students who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program applies to high school graduates from the classes of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The community college system said in a statement that the program also applies to students who recently earned the equivalent of a high school diploma, such as a High School Equivalency Test.

