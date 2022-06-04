Advertisement

Maine now offering free community college for recent grads

The program applies to high school graduates from the classes of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
File photo of Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor
File photo of Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine’s plan to provide two years of free community college is going into effect.

The Maine Legislature approved a plan backed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to provide free community college to students who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program applies to high school graduates from the classes of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The community college system said in a statement that the program also applies to students who recently earned the equivalent of a high school diploma, such as a High School Equivalency Test.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm

Latest News

ALS may not have been the journey Tammy Michaels expected but it’s the one she’s taken on with...
Bangor woman with ALS set to leave hospital three months after surgery
Saturday's forecast
Afternoon showers and isolated t-storms
Maine DOT has closed a section of Route 1 in Cyr Plantation until further notice. A section of...
MDOT to repair section of Route 1 in Cyr Plantation that was washed out due to heavy rains
Experts say you should prepare for home heating oil costs this summer