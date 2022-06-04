Advertisement

Brewer community kicks off Riverwalk Festival

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Friends and family are celebrating the Brewer Riverwalk Festival Saturday.

The city of Brewer and downtown businesses host games and special activities throughout the day.

High Tide Restaurant and Mason’s Brewing Company provided food and beverages to the community.

They also learned how to protect the water for years to come.

“It’s a passion of mine to go out and explain to people the harmful effects that could happen on the user end of it. Fertilizers just pay attention how much after the rain so forth and so on. It’s just educating them on stuff that has to do with storm water. So, we can keep this river active for people who want to use it and days like today,” said Rob Howard, wastewater mechanic.

The Riverwalk Festival wraps up with fireworks at Mason’s around 9.

