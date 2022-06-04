Bangor woman with ALS set to leave hospital three months after surgery

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 85 days ago, Tammy Michaels of Bangor went to have surgery to help her breathe better.

She hasn’t been home since.

It’s not that she couldn’t leave, it’s because she can’t.

“I’m having a good voice day. Um, I usually can’t talk.”

Living with ALS is hard. But Tammy says living with ALS in a hospital bed is much harder because of how lonely it is.

“I’ve been here since March 10th.”

It’s not easy for her to talk but she can use her eye gaze communication device.

‘I need care 24/7. I can’t eat or drink by mouth. Only through my feeding tube.”

The last time we spoke with her she was getting ready to tracheostomy surgery to help her breathing. The surgery was a success but it order for her to go home - she needs team of caregivers and nurses. Something that hasn’t been easy for her and her husband, David, to find. Once they have a team in place Tammy can go home.

“David has been here all but one day and I get to see my kids because I really miss them.”

Through it all - she hasn’t lost her relentless spirit.

“They’re days where I can get frustrated, but overall, I’ve been pretty much that spunky patient that keeps the nurses on our toes.”

And - there is a big chance she will be going home next week.

“We have my team. We just need to get them trained.”

Tammy-training is in full-swing --- As for Northern Light, she says she’s grateful to have been in great care and have the opportunity to teach the hospital staff about ALS and how to use this technology to communicate. She hopes it leads to other patients using something similar to help them share what they need others to hear -- like this message she wants to share.

“Always have hope and faith that God will get you through anything.”

Tammy should be heading home from Northern Light EMMC next Thursday.

We’d like to thank their media relations team for helping us film our interview with her.

Media is currently restricted from covering stories in the building.

