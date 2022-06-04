Afternoon showers and isolated t-storms

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected today. However, a passing frontal system associated with low pressure to our northwest will bring showers and isolated non-severe thunderstorms to the state, starting in the west late this morning and continuing to move east through late this evening. Heavy downpours could be possible with any showers and storms. Tonight, once the showers move out, expect partly cloudy skies and areas of fog.

Sunday will be a little nicer. Wrap-around showers are possible for northern Maine, but the rest of the region should see partly cloudy skies as high pressure moves in. This high pressure system will stick around through Monday.

The rest of the week will be active. Multiple low pressure systems will bring daily chances for showers through Friday morning.

Highs this week will be close to average. Today will be one of the cooler days with temperatures in the 60s, but some inland areas will experience highs in the low 70s by Sunday. Highs in the 60s and low 70s will be the trend this week.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs 61-70°. South wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers ending from west to east by midnight, then partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 46-50°. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers north. Highs 62-73°. West-northwest wind 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 64-73° North wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with possible showers. Highs 64-71°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs 62-73°. South wind 5-10 mph.

