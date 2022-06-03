Advertisement

Written threat closes Winterport’s Samuel L. Wagner Middle School Friday

MGN
MGN(Clemens v. Vogelsang / CC BY 2.0)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - Class is canceled at the Samuel L. Wagner Middle School in Winterport Friday due to a written threat.

A letter sent out to parents says a threatening message was discovered today in the boys’ bathroom.

Other RSU 22 schools, which serve Hampden, Frankfort and Newburgh, will have classes tomorrow with an increased police presence.

Students will have to sign out when moving through school buildings.

Superintendent Regan Nickels tells us the school is in an investigative mode, and that all absences will be excused.

The Wagner School will reopen Monday with an increased police presence.

