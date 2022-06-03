UPDATE: 2 arrested in connection with Danforth fatal crash

DANFORTH, Maine (WABI) - Two people have been charged in connection with a deadly crash near Danforth Sunday.

Maine State Police say 35-year-old Rian Moore and 28-year-old Mikayla Lowell, both of Danforth were arrested Friday in Lincoln.

Moore is charged with manslaughter, driving to endanger, and leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury or death.

Lowell is charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution and tampering with a witness or informant.

Police say the crash happened on the Springfield Road when a pick-up driven by Moore crossed the centerline and hit two motorcycles.

50-year old Don Charette of Frenchville and 30-year-old Jesse Ouellette of St. Agatha were taken to a local hospital.

Charette later died.

Both Moore and Lowell are being held at the Washington County Jail.

