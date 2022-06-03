Advertisement

UPDATE: 2 arrested in connection with Danforth fatal crash

Rian Moore, 35, of Danforth, is charged with manslaughter, driving to endanger, and leaving the...
Rian Moore, 35, of Danforth, is charged with manslaughter, driving to endanger, and leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury or death.(Washington County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANFORTH, Maine (WABI) - Two people have been charged in connection with a deadly crash near Danforth Sunday.

Maine State Police say 35-year-old Rian Moore and 28-year-old Mikayla Lowell, both of Danforth were arrested Friday in Lincoln.

Moore is charged with manslaughter, driving to endanger, and leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury or death.

Lowell is charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution and tampering with a witness or informant.

Police say the crash happened on the Springfield Road when a pick-up driven by Moore crossed the centerline and hit two motorcycles.

50-year old Don Charette of Frenchville and 30-year-old Jesse Ouellette of St. Agatha were taken to a local hospital.

Charette later died.

Both Moore and Lowell are being held at the Washington County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm

Latest News

More than a hundred students marched outside to Sen. Susan Collin’s Portland office Friday.
Students calling for gun control march to Sen. Collins office chanting ‘Never again.’
A man was taken to a hospital after being tossed from his dirt bike during a crash with a truck...
Maine man thrown from dirt bike in crash with pickup truck
Gas prices continue to rise in Maine
The last Free Fishing Weekend in Maine was back in February.
It’s Free Fishing Weekend across the state