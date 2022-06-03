Advertisement

UMS chief legal officer resigns, citing stress, amid turmoil

The University of Maine System’s top legal official is citing stress as a reason for resigning.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The University of Maine System’s top legal official is citing stress as a reason for resigning.

Jim Thelen sent a notice of his resignation to colleagues on Wednesday. The Kennebec Journal reported that he wrote that the stress was “unbearably intense” and that his decision was made in consultation with a doctor.

The announcement followed weeks of turmoil over the hiring of a president for the Augusta campus that led to votes of no confidence for UMS Chancellor Dannel Malloy.

Thelen had been with the system since 2015, when he served as a general legal counsel.

