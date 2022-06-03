Travel was lighter than expected on Memorial Day in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Officials say the Memorial Day weekend travel on the Maine Turnpike was lower than expected, falling short of the previous record.

The Portland Press Herald reports that toll transactions were about 7% lower than in 2019, a record-setting year with over 1 million transactions.

The Maine Turnpike Authority had projected more than 1.4 million transactions over the most recent holiday weekend.

Record-high gas prices and unsettled weather in some areas were likely factors in the lower-than-expected numbers of cars and trucks.

