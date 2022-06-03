Advertisement

Students calling for gun control march to Sen. Collins office chanting ‘Never again.’

More than a hundred students marched outside to Sen. Susan Collin’s Portland office Friday.
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WMTW) - More than a hundred students marched outside to Sen. Susan Collin’s Portland office Friday.

The students, mostly from Cape Elizabeth High School, are calling on the senator to regulate assault weapons in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Stella Crawford, a junior at Cape Elizabeth, led the group to hand-deliver a letter that read: “Students should be worried about our education, not getting shot at school.”

During their march, the students chanted “Never again,” referring to the Uvalde shooting that claimed 21 lives, including 19 children.

One sign read, “How many lives need to be lost for change to happen?”

“The message is students don’t feel safe in their schools right now and they need to feel safe in school and we need to correct what has been wrong our whole lives and keep students safe,” Crawford told WMTW.

