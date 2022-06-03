Showers End This Evening. More Showers & Storms Saturday Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Scattered showers continue to push eastwards across the state during the early evening. Rainfall totals will be light with most locations only expecting a few hundredths. Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight with areas of fog expected along the coast as well as over parts of northern Maine. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Saturday looks to have the best chance of showers for the weekend. Skies will clear over parts of northern & western Maine by mid to late morning. This will lead to extra daytime heating and will help to destabilize the atmosphere. As a low pressure that will stay to our north drags a cold front across the region by midday, it will produce enough lift to fire off pop up showers & even some thunderstorms. Storms will develop first by midday over the mountains and then will move eastwards during the afternoon. As they move into parts of central & eastern Maine, they will run into a more stable environment and will begin to weaken. No severe weather is expected, but some of the storms could produce periods of heavy rain. Some areas could see anywhere from a few hundredths of rain to upwards of an inch. The best chance for storms will come by mid to late afternoon through early evening. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

For Sunday, the area of low pressure will sit just to our north and will continue to spin in clouds and a few light showers over northern Maine. The rest of the region will remain dry. Skies will clear during the morning and highs look to climb into the 60s and low 70s.

Next week will start off dry on Monday before the pattern turns more active for Tuesday onwards. This will bring almost daily chances for showers. The first round of showers will begin on Tuesday afternoon and will last through Wednesday morning. Some computer models have shown a better chance of heavier rain by the second half of next week. This will be something we will continue to monitor.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Areas of dense fog with lows in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Light south wind.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for afternoon showers & storms. Periods of heavy rain will be possible with some of the storms. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. South wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for showers over northern areas. Increasing sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers during the morning. Drier by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the potential for rain. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

