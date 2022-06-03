Scattered Showers Possible Today & Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Weak low pressure is forecast to move through the area today. We’ll start with variably cloudy skies early this morning. Any morning sunshine will then give way to mostly cloudy skies as the morning progresses. Scattered showers will spread across the state from later this morning through the afternoon with the most numerous showers occurring across the northern half of the state. The combination of clouds and scattered showers will make for a cooler day with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s along the coast and low to mid-60s inland. Temperatures could be closer to 70° in some eastern locales where sunshine lasts a bit longer this morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with the chance for a few isolated showers. Areas of fog will be possible again tonight. Look for low temperatures to drop to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Another area of low pressure is forecast to move in for Saturday keeping us under mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms throughout the day. The best chance of showers on Saturday will come late morning through the evening although the day will not be a washout by any means. Severe weather is not expected but any thunderstorms that do develop could produce a heavy downpour. Temperatures on Saturday will again run near or below average due to the clouds and showers with highs in the 60s to near 70°. Weak high pressure will build in for Sunday giving us a drier and brighter second half of our weekend. A few showers will be possible over the northern half of the state otherwise expect a mainly dry day with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 60s to near 70°. Monday looks good as high pressure moves to our east. Expect another day of a mix of sun and clouds. Monday’s highs will reach the mid-60s to low 70s. Shower chances return to the forecast as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: Some morning sunshine possible otherwise mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, most numerous across the north. Highs between 57°-67°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers mainly early. Areas of fog. Low between 46°-54°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms from late morning through the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to near 70°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.

