Salvation Army honors groundbreaking “Donut Lassies” on National Donut Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks National Donut Day - but the Salvation Army wants you to know that there’s more to the celebration than just sweet, fried treats.

The Salvation Army established the holiday in 1938 to honor their “Donut Lassies,” who provided supplies and snacks to front-line soldiers during World War I.

The first Donut Lassies were sent to France in 1917, providing a morale boost in the form of donuts for the soldiers nicknamed “doughboys.”

The Salvation Army says the practice is credited with popularizing donuts in the United States

To celebrate now, more than 100 years later, The Salvation Army will serve coffee and, of course, donuts at their locations in Bangor and Newport.

There will also be giveaways.

