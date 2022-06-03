Advertisement

Red-hot summer job market awaits U.S. teens as employers sweat

(MGN online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - This is expected to be the best summer job market for teens in 15 years.

Researchers at Drexel University’s Center for Labor Markets and Policy predicted in a report last month that an average of 33% of youths ages 16 to 19 will be employed each month from June through August this year, the highest such rate since 34% in the summer of 2007.

And the pay available to them - $15 or $16 an hour for entry-level work - is drawing some back into the job market.

Teenage employment has already topped pre-pandemic levels even though the overall job market still hasn’t.

