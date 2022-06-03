Plant Sale at Blue Hill Public Library ends Saturday

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - There’s still one more day to grab a new plant for your home or garden from the Blue Hill Public Library’s self-serve plant sale.

The library has plenty of plants left to sell and has been replenishing the supply daily over the course of the week. The pandemic turned the plant sale into a week-long event.

The plants are all donated from local growers and farmers, and the sales go a long way toward continuing to keep the library open.

”It’s one of our bigger fundraisers,” said Kayleigh Thomas, Blue Hill Public Library’s Assistant Director. “The library itself is non-profit, so a lot our funding comes from fundraisers like this.”

The Blue Hill Public Library is open from 9am to 5pm on Saturday.

