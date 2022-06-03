One dead, two injured in Augusta crash Friday morning
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - One person has died and two others are injured after a crash in Augusta Friday morning.
It happened just before 10am on Route 3.
The Kennebec Journal reports the driver of a small pick-up died after a head-on crash with a car.
Officials have not yet released any names of those involved.
The crash is still under investigation.
