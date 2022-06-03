Advertisement

One dead, two injured in Augusta crash Friday morning

Officials have not yet released any names of those involved.
Officials have not yet released any names of those involved.(Allison Baker)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - One person has died and two others are injured after a crash in Augusta Friday morning.

It happened just before 10am on Route 3.

The Kennebec Journal reports the driver of a small pick-up died after a head-on crash with a car.

Officials have not yet released any names of those involved.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm

Latest News

The tournament in Castine has been an annual event since 2016, and is making its return after a...
Castine plays host to national Scrabble tournament
Sergeant Wade Betters says this is the ninth year they’ve done the mandatory training.
Bangor Police Department officers participate in annual active threat, shooter training
The plants are all donated from local growers and farmers, and the sales go a long way toward...
Plant Sale at Blue Hill Public Library ends Saturday
Brewer High School
Brewer High School takes part in Wear Orange Weekend