One dead, two injured in Augusta crash Friday morning

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - One person has died and two others are injured after a crash in Augusta Friday morning.

It happened just before 10am on Route 3.

The Kennebec Journal reports the driver of a small pick-up died after a head-on crash with a car.

Officials have not yet released any names of those involved.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.