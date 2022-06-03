Old Orchard Beach’s Kirsten Beverley-Waters running for world record

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (WABI) - Kirsten Beverley-Waters is on a mission.

Beverley-Waters is looking to break the most consecutive days running 50 kilometers record (WABI/Kirsten Beverley-Waters)

The Old Orchard Beach motivational speaker, Yoga Medicine teacher, fitness coach and author is preparing to break both the men’s and women’s world records for most consecutive days running 50 kilometers.

Their path stretches 1,100 kilometers, or 684 miles, over 22 days. Their journey is part of a fundraising and awareness campaign for The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people.

Coming from personal experience, Beverley-Waters explained why the Trevor Project’s work is important to support LGBTQ+ who may be struggling with depression and anxiety.

“The Trevor Project being a nonprofit for crisis intervention for LGBTQ+ youth focusing on mental health kind of brings two worlds that are very personal to me together as well as the amount of experience I’ve had coaching LGBTQ+ youth in a variety of ways,” said Beverley-Waters.

Beverley-Waters added that it’s been nice to see emails and direct messages showing how positive messages have helped LGBTQ+ community members.

Their running routes will be starting Saturday and going through Augusta and Southern Maine to keep Old Orchard Beach as a home base during the 22 days.

You can find out more about what Beverley-Waters is running for at TheTrevorProject.org.

