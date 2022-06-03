New murals on display in Downtown Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - There are 3 new murals recently installed in Downtown Skowhegan.

“We did a survey asking the public of this area what they would like to see from an Art organization and more public art was one of the highest,” John Harlow, president of Wesserunsett Arts Council said.

Then started the Skowhegan Mural Project which was spearheaded by the Wesserunsett Arts Council.

“It was something that we wanted to do to bring the community together,” he said.

He also said the painting was to celebrate the artists of the community and to honor the past, present, and future of Skowhegan, which is what Iver Lofving’s mural is about.

“It tells the story of skowhegen and gets people involved in what the history was and make them think about things,” Lofving said.

Things like the famous strike of 1907 or the Spanish flu that prompted people to wear masks like we have had to for the past two years. Lofving also added the skowhegan high school in his mural, a place he had a teaching career for 28 years.

“We have won the state championship many times so of course we have to have that in there. and Basketball is big too so we got that in there,” Lofving said.

Each painting tells a different story like Kevin James’s mural which was dedicated to the Skowhegen State Fair, the longest running agricultural fair in the country.

“I hope that it is a celebration and that people will be proud of the work we have done,” Harlow said.

