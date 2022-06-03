Advertisement

Maine State Police K9 team honored

Trooper Taylor Dube and Odin have been named the 2021 K9 Team of the Year.(Maine State Police)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - A Maine State Trooper from Penobscot County and his K9 are being honored.

The two were recognized at the semi-annual K9 Unit meeting.

The pair began their K-9 career in 2017.

Last year, Dube and Odin were very successful in locating numerous individuals as a tracking team and locating illegal contraband to take off the streets.

Congratulations to a great K9 team and thank you for all you do protecting and serving the citizens of Maine!

