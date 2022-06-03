Maine State Police K9 team honored

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - A Maine State Trooper from Penobscot County and his K9 are being honored.

Trooper Taylor Dube and Odin have been named the 2021 K9 Team of the Year.

The two were recognized at the semi-annual K9 Unit meeting.

The pair began their K-9 career in 2017.

Last year, Dube and Odin were very successful in locating numerous individuals as a tracking team and locating illegal contraband to take off the streets.

Congratulations to a great K9 team and thank you for all you do protecting and serving the citizens of Maine!

