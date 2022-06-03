Maine man thrown from dirt bike in crash with pickup truck
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man was taken to a hospital after being tossed from his dirt bike during a crash with a truck in Naples.
It happened on Songo School Road and Maplewood Drive yesterday.
According to police, the 80-year-old driver of the truck was turning left onto Maplewood Road while 20-year-old Joshua Cavallaro was driving toward him.
Cavallaro’s dirt bike hit the passenger side of the truck, and he was thrown from the bike.
Cavallaro was flown to a hospital for head injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet.
The driver of the pick-up truck told authorities he never saw Cavallaro heading toward him.
The crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.