Maine man thrown from dirt bike in crash with pickup truck

A man was taken to a hospital after being tossed from his dirt bike during a crash with a truck...
A man was taken to a hospital after being tossed from his dirt bike during a crash with a truck in Naples.(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man was taken to a hospital after being tossed from his dirt bike during a crash with a truck in Naples.

It happened on Songo School Road and Maplewood Drive yesterday.

According to police, the 80-year-old driver of the truck was turning left onto Maplewood Road while 20-year-old Joshua Cavallaro was driving toward him.

Cavallaro’s dirt bike hit the passenger side of the truck, and he was thrown from the bike.

Cavallaro was flown to a hospital for head injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the pick-up truck told authorities he never saw Cavallaro heading toward him.

The crash is still under investigation.

