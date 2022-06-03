Maine cat in need of forever home

THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Are you or someone you know looking for a new furry friend?

Pope Memorial Humane Society has a feline looking for a forever home.

Sedrick has been at the humane society in Thomaston for 318 days! (Pope Memorial Humane Society)

Sedrick is believed to be about ten years old.

Sedrick has been at the humane society in Thomaston for 318 days!

We’re told this rugged guy spent about a decade on the streets as a colony cat.

He is FIV+, doesn’t have many teeth, and is extremely shy.

He is looking for a warm and loving home - someone who is willing to spoil him.

”He needs a peaceful, loving retirement home with sunny windows, cozy warm blankets to just live out his days and be happy. No more street life for Sedrick.”

For more information on Sedrick or to fill out an online application, visit their website.

