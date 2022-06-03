Maine cat in need of forever home
Updated: 36 minutes ago
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Are you or someone you know looking for a new furry friend?
Pope Memorial Humane Society has a feline looking for a forever home.
Sedrick is believed to be about ten years old.
Sedrick has been at the humane society in Thomaston for 318 days!
We’re told this rugged guy spent about a decade on the streets as a colony cat.
He is FIV+, doesn’t have many teeth, and is extremely shy.
He is looking for a warm and loving home - someone who is willing to spoil him.
For more information on Sedrick or to fill out an online application, visit their website.
